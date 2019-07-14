<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Desert Foxes of Algeria forward Youcef Belaili (No. 8, pictured above in goal celebration), says the side is determined to advance to the final of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations at the expense of Nigeria.

Djamel Belmadi’s men will face the Super Eagles in the semi-final encounter tonight (Sunday) at the Cairo International Stadium, from 8pm Nigerian time.

Esperance of Tunisia striker, Belaili, further states that the players are looking to make their fans proud by winning the game.

“We have reached the semifinals and hope to do our best to go to the final and make our people happy,” Belaili told reporters in Cairo.

“When you arrive in the semifinals, you do not think about whether the opponent is a great team or not. You seek to face the best. We are determined to win and to go to the final.”

Algeria were stressed for long period in their quarterfinal win against the Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire, needing penalty shootout to beat the West Africans after 120 minutes of energy sapping football action ended 1-1.

The Super Eagles who defeated South Africa 2-1 in the quarterfinal also enjoyed a day rest than the Algerians.

Belaili admits that the number of days available for a team to rest could play a key role in the game, but says his team has recovered enough.

“Of course, it will affect the game, but we recovered well with the help of the medical staff,” he stated.