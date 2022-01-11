AFCON: Rangers congratulate Joe Aribo after bagging assist in Super Eagles win vs Egypt

Scottish Premiership champions Rangers have congratulated Joe Aribo after he provided the assist in Nigeria’s 1-0 win against Egypt.

The Eagles began their campaign at this year’s AFCON on a winning note thanks to Kelechi Iheanacho’s brilliant volley into the top corner.

Aribo had a hand in the goal as it was his well-timed header Iheanacho brilliantly controlled before unleashing an unstoppable drive.

It was Aribo’s debut appearance for Nigeria at a major tournament.

And reacting to the win, Rangers took to their Twitter handle to celebrate their Nigerian midfielder.

“Victory and an assist for @J_Aribo19 in the opening #AFCON2021match for #TeamNigeria.”

Aribo is expected to be in action for the Eagles again when they take on Sudan on Saturday.