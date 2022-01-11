Football

AFCON: Rangers congratulate Joe Aribo after bagging assist in Super Eagles win vs Egypt

January 11, 2022
Agency
Scottish Premiership champions Rangers have congratulated Joe Aribo after he provided the assist in Nigeria’s 1-0 win against Egypt. The Eagles began their campaign at this year’s AFCON on a winning note thanks to Kelechi Iheanacho’s brilliant volley into the top corner.

Aribo had a hand in the goal as it was his well-timed header Iheanacho brilliantly controlled before unleashing an unstoppable drive.

It was Aribo’s debut appearance for Nigeria at a major tournament.

And reacting to the win, Rangers took to their Twitter handle to celebrate their Nigerian midfielder.

“Victory and an assist for @J_Aribo19 in the opening #AFCON2021match for #TeamNigeria.”

Aribo is expected to be in action for the Eagles again when they take on Sudan on Saturday.

