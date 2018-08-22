The Nigeria national team, the Super Eagles, are set for action again after their not too impressive campaign at the last World Cup in Russia.

Officials confirmed to thenff.com that Coach Gernot Rohr will on Friday this week release his list of invited players for the Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON qualifiers away to Seychelles.

Nigeria will play away to Seychelles in Victoria on Matchday 2 of the qualifying series on September 7, before they entertain Libya’s Mediterranean Knights in Nigeria on Matchday 3 in the second week of October.

Already, reports suggest that as much as eight players that made it to Russia for the World Cup will be overlooked in Friday’s list to be released by Rohr.

Top on the list of omissions will be Victor Moses who recently announced his retirement from the national team to squarely face his club career and young family.

With an eye already on the game against Libya which Nigeria will be playing at home, the Super Eagles’ Technical Adviser on Wednesday inspected the newly renovated Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna.

The Franco-German tactician checked out the facilities at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium in company of NFF’s 2nd Vice President, Shehu Dikko, and Super Eagles’ Team Administrator, Dayo Achor.

The Super Eagles have played a couple of matches in Kaduna and the crowd at their games have been quite impressive.

It was, however, gathered that the recently completed Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, Delta State is also being considered for the Eagles.

After hosting Libya on October 10, Nigeria, three-time African champions, will play away to the Knights three days later, before flying to South Africa for the return against the Bafana Bafana on November 17.

The last match of the series will see the Eagles hosting Seychelles on March 22, 2019.

In the opener to the series in June 2017, the Eagles lost 0-2 to the Bafana Bafana in Uyo.

The 32nd Africa Cup of Nations is scheduled to be staged in Cameroon next year summer.