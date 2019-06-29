<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed a jumbo delegation to cheer the Super Eagles to victory at the ongoing 2019 African Cup of Nations, AFCON, in Egypt.

The 11-man delegation will be led by the Senate President, Senator Lawan Ahmed.

Also on the delegation are: Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, the Executive governors of Lagos and Delta states His Excellencies Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-olu and Dr Ifeanyi Okowa are also on the list.

In a letter signed by the Chief of Staff to the President Mr Abba Kyari, President Buhari nominated the former Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung, as a representative of the Presidency .

Other delegates on the Federal Government entourage include the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiele, Engr Habu Gumel, the President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, Capt. Hosa Wells Okunbo, who is one of the Super Eagles’ sponsors, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Mr Olusade Adesola, and the Director facilities Arc. Muhammad Gambo.

The delegation is expected to visit the players in camp and watch some of their matches to inspire and motivate the players and coaching crew to achieve optimum performance.

The delegation’s visit is also aimed at strengthening diplomatic and bilateral relations between Nigeria and the host nation Egypt as well as other participating countries.

The Super Eagles who are due to play Madagascar in Group B on Sunday have already qualified for the knockout round of the Africa Cup of Nations after beating Burundi 1-0 and Guinea 1-0.

The delegation will depart for Egypt on July 6, 2019 ahead of Super Eagles’ knockout game on July 7.