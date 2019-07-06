President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Super Eagles of Nigeria for making progress in the African Cup of Nations Egypt 2019, after a delightful win over Cameroonian football team.
President Buhari recognises the hardwork, team spirit and sportsmanship the boys have exhibited in the tournament, which are good signs for a team destined to excel.
With yet more hurdles to scale before lifting the diadem, the President urges the team and their handlers to remain focused and determined.
A statement by Presidential Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, said the President assured them of the fervent prayers and support of all Nigerians.
Get more stories like this on Twitter
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]