The Super Eagles may not have any cause to fight over money like the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon and the Warriors of Zimbabwe have done at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations which started last Friday in Egypt. This is because President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the budget the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) submitted to him for the national team’s 2019 AFCON campaign.

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Super Eagles of Nigeria for making progress in the African Cup of Nations Egypt 2019, after a delightful win over Cameroonian football team.

President Buhari recognises the hardwork, team spirit and sportsmanship the boys have exhibited in the tournament, which are good signs for a team destined to excel.

With yet more hurdles to scale before lifting the diadem, the President urges the team and their handlers to remain focused and determined.

A statement by Presidential Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, said the President assured them of the fervent prayers and support of all Nigerians.

