<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Super Eagles for defeating Cameroon to progress to the quarterfinal of the 2019 African Cup of Nations.

Newsmen report that the Eagles ousted rivals Cameroon from the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), after a 3-2 victory.

The president in a tweet on his official Twitter handle hailed the team for its display of hard work, team spirit and sportsmanship.

He also assured the team of his full support on its quest for glory in Egypt.

Also, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar praised the Super Eagles for its resilience and show of quality, adding that he was proud of the team.

Some football enthusiasts also took to their Twitter handles to react to Buhari’s tweet.

Olufemi Adegbulugbe @femiadegbulugbe noted that the team’s shocking loss to Madagascar was a blessing in disguise as it helped spur it to victory against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon.

“Today, the Super Eagles showed the whole world what Nigeria is all about. That we are champions and Nigeria plus every Nigerian has the capacity and capabilities to turn things around. –

“Every disappointment is a blessing in disguise. The disappointing loss to Madagascar brought out the best in the Eagles.

“I pray that your current challenges at work, home and health will turn to joy soon. You will laugh soon,” he said.

Godwin Enakhena @genakhena on his part, singled out Odion Ighalo for praise, adding that he has continued to deliver for the team when it mattered most.

“Odion Ighalo is without doubt the new leader of this set of Super Eagles.

“Time and time again he has carried the weight of the entire team on his shoulders, delivering when it matters most. Keep soaring.

“Credit also to Ola Aina, the right back, Ahmed Musa, Iwobi and Ndidi too. They’ve all been superb.

“What a delightful victory, the Eagles are Super again,” he said.

Mak Shonowo @Rimeldo_k said: “So Cameroon thought they could beat Nigeria using players like ONANA and BANANA just because they drew goalless with GHANA.

“Well we just took their wheels off like a SPANNER and the Super Eagles are flying even higher than DANA still holding on to the #AFCON2019 BANNER. #NGACMR.”

Dimeji Taiwo @dimeji_taiwo in response to the president’s tweet asked if he could replicate what the Eagles have done in his administration.

“Can PMB play like our Eagles did, to defeat our terrible economy, insecurity, unemployment, bad roads, high house rent, etc?

“We hope we will be congratulating you too when insecurity in the country is totally eradicated,” he wrote.

Ugonna Utolor @Ugonnautulor said: “How we wish you can also deliver like the Eagles. Get our economy working. Jobs?

“That’s what we masses expect from you, we’ve all suffered in your first half. Please do it right this time around, period!” she wrote.

Samuel Toki Sunday @Sunday_toki said: “What full support are you talking about? When it comes to the time of paying for their work, it won’t be done at the right time.”

Adamu Hussaini @abarbash said: Congratulations our able Presido! We are rightfully behind your administration as you have brought happiness to the faces of ordinary Nigerians. Up Eagles!”

Newsmen also reports that the Eagles will now meet Bafana Bafana of South Africa in Wednesday’s quarter-final.