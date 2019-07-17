<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Tunisia head coach Alain Giresse says he is still trying to psyche his players up ahead of today’s (Wednesday) AFCON 2019 Third-Place encounter against the Super Eagles of Nigeria at the Al Salam Stadium, Cairo.

The Carthage Eagles agonisingly missed out on a place in the final of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt following a 1-0 defeat to the Teranga Lions of Senegal.

Ferjani Sassi missed a penalty in regulation time, while Dylan Bronn conceded an own goal in extra time to end the North Africans’ hopes of winning a second continental title.

“Our target was more than just reaching the semifinal. But now we focus on the game against Nigeria and hope to win third place,” Giresse told reporters at the Al Salam Stadium.

“I believe this is going to be a psychologically tough encounter because we are not over that defeat by Senegal yet.

“I cannot say all our players are fit after playing two extra-times, but we will do our best.

“This is football and we understand the whole team’s disappointment. But we have to forget that and focus on the Nigeria game.”