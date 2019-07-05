<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has promised to parade a strong squad when his side faces Cameroon in the round of 16 clash at the Alexandria Stadium on Saturday.

The Franco-German coach made five changes to the starting line up in the last Group B game against Madagascar to give some players opportunity to play a part in the tournament, but the experiment boomeranged and the three-time champions surprisingly lost 2-0 to the Indian Ocean islanders.

Speaking ahead of the all-important game against Cameroon, Rohr said that everybody in the team wants to do well and make Nigeria proud on Saturday.

“The Cameroon game can be a good moment I hope. Everybody wants to do well, especially after the disappointing game against Madagascar. There were changes in the team to play some players and keep them in the rhythm of the competition, but now the best team have to start against Cameroon to do their best and make Nigeria proud,” Rohr said.

The former Burkina Faso manager has also predicted a tough game against the Indomitable Lions, stressing that the Eagles’ real tournament starts with the game against Cameroon.

“This is a very good team of Cameroon. We had six points in the group stages and they had five points as well, scoring two goals as we did too. To me, I think it is a very tough game with a small difference. So we have to prepare very well, physically and mentally,” he added.

“It is now that the real tournament is starting for us and we have seen the fixtures (Round of 16 matches). All eight games are very difficult for everybody. Even for Egypt and of course for ourselves.”