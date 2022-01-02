Football

AFCON: Peter Olayinka keen to shine for Nigeria

January 2, 2022
Both Peter Olayinka and Abraham Marcus will tonight get their chance to stake a claim for places in the Super Eagles squad for 2022 World Cup qualifiers when they start against Cameroon.

Peter Olayinka is looking forward to making his Africa Cup of Nations debut with Nigeria.

The Slavia Prague forward has been called up as a replacement for Emmanuel Dennis in Nigeria’s 28-man squad.

Olayinka has made just two appearances for Nigeria, but can’t wait to his AFCON debut.

“I’m really excited; it’s a dream come true for me,” Olayinka told Slavia’s official website.

“I’m really looking forward to the tournament; I can’t wait to give it my all.”

The 26-year-old has scored six goals and recorded two assists across all competitions for Slavia Prague this season.

