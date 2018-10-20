Former British and Commonwealth World Boxing Association (WBA) International Light Heavyweight Champion, Peter Oboh, has hailed the Super Eagles over their victories against The Mediterranean Knights of Libya, saying, however, that the job of qualification still remains unfinished.

Eagles defeated The Mediterranean Knights 4-0, 3-2 to top group E of the Confederation African Football (CAF) Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and Oboh, who is now an apostle of the gospel, has expressed happiness over the team’s feat, saying that football, which is also a tool to unify the nation irrespective of one’s culture or religious background, brings succour to the citizenry.

Oboh told newsmen yesterday that the Eagles bring happiness to the nation each time they win a match.

“First, let me congratulate Nigerians for the Eagles’ triumph over the Libyans. It is good to know that the team is close to playing at the 2019 AFCON in Cameroun after missing out in the last two editions.

“The team has to be at their best to pick one of the two tickets to Cameroun after playing against Seychelles and the South Africans,” he said.

While expressing his dissatisfaction over the last qualifier in Tunisia, Oboh said the team never gave a convincing performance as they did in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

“When you look at the compelling 4-0 score line in Uyo, compared with the 3-2 result they managed in Tunisia, which to me was a neutral ground, I expected more from the Eagles. I want to believe that they lost concentration in the second half in the second half and hence the pressure mounted by the Libyans,” he said.

The former boxer, who recently appealed to the country for prayers in the release of Leah Sharibu held captive by the Boko Haram insurgents, said he believes that the country’s flag would finally be hoisted in Cameroun at the start of the AFCON next year.

“In our next game against Seychelles and finally South Africa, I believe the Eagles will have to be at their best as they did against Libya in the first leg in Uyo. As three times AFCON champions, the Eagles have the potential to win the title in Cameroon. But we must first win either of our two qualifiers before we start thinking of winning the title,” he said.