The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated Nigerians on the Super Eagles 2-1 “decisive triumph” over the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in the onging Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Wednesday.

The party gave the commendation in a statement issued in Abuja, by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan.

Ologbondiyan said that the victory was a “definite pointer” that with the collective commitment and patriotism of citizens Nigeria would surely surmount her challenges.

He said that the unity and solidarity exhibited by Nigerians, from all divides, in supporting the team, showed that Nigeria compatriots truly love their nation and are willing to work together notwithstanding the forces seeking to divide them.

“The party urges Nigerians not to relent in their prayers for the team as they continue in their established determination to lift the trophy and bring glory to our nation at the end of the tournament.”