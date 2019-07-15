<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigerian stand-up comedian and actor Okey Bakassi has blamed it all on the Super Eagles’ goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi after Nigeria crashed out of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations last night, losing to Algeria in the semi-finals match.

The Super Eagles fought back from a goal deficit in the second half to hold Djamel Belmadi’s men to a 1-1 draw until injury time. After four additional minutes in stoppage time, Riyad Mahrez rose to the occasion and scored a free-kick in the last minute of the game.

However reacting to Super Eagles’ loss, Okey Bakassi, congratulated every other person on the team for their hard work except the goalkeeper.

He jokingly launched a campaign for a goalkeeper to be picked from Cotonou in the next edition of the football competition.

See his video came with the caption; @ng_supereagles minus goalkeeper you guys tried and we appreciate you. #afcon2019 #algnga