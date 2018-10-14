



The Super Eagles yesterday defeated Libya 4-0 in the 2019 AFCON qualifiers.

But Nigeria’s effort to move top of Group E received a big dent, as South Africa romped high on the log with a 6-0 trouncing of Seychelles.

In the encounter monitored in Lagos, the Super Eagles scored early but struggled all through the first half, same day Bafana Bafana proved that they will be a thorn in the flesh for Gernot Rohr’s Eagles when both teams meet in the second leg in South Africa.

However, The Eagles now have six points to trail South Africa who have seven points.

Odion Ighalo did the magic with his hat-trick before Samuel Kalu scored the fourth goal.

The Eagles will play the reverse fixture on Tuesday in Tunisia.

The South Africans defeated the Eagles when they pulled off their first ever competitive match victory away in Uyo last year.

It will now be a two horse in the final group match on November 17 at FNB Stadium, Johannesburg, following their spanking of Seychelles at same venue yesterday.

Bafana Bafana scored three goals in the first half and did same after the second half, as they reached seven points from three matches, while Seychelles are yet to record any points, ahead of the reverse fixture next week in Victoria.