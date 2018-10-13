



The Super Eagles of Nigeria picked up their second win of the AFCON 2019 Qualifiers with a comprehensive 4-0 win over Libya to move up to second in their group.

Odion Ighalo emerged as the star of the game netting a hat-trick with his first coming via the spot four minute into the game and it separated both teams as they head into the half time break.

A well weighted pass from Alex Iwobi ‎set him through on goal before he rounded up the goalkeeper to score his second of the game in the 58th minute to put Nigeria two goals up.

He grabbed his hattrick nine minutes after the half hour mark with a goal at the second time of asking, thanks to a low cross from Ahmed Musa as Nigeria put the game beyond the Libyans.

Samuel Kalu placed the icing on the cake for Nigeria with the fourth goal to put the Super Eagles in commanding position ahead of the reverse tie in Tunisia on Tuesday.