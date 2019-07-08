<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo, said the 3-2 Round of 16 win over Cameroon at the 2019 AFCON on Saturday would boost their confidence ahead of their match against South Africa.

The Eagles play Bafana Bafana in the quarter-final in Cairo on Wednesday.

Ighalo, who scored two goals with an assist against Cameroon, assured fans of more goals.

He said, “I am very happy. This is a very tough, important game. We fought from the start to the finish even when we were losing 2-1; we still believed we could score. I am happy we scored the goals and won the game.

“With this (Cameroon) game, we know that from now on, it is going to be difficult. We need to go back and relax. I want to thank fans for their support. They should keep supporting us as we go all the way.”