Super Eagles forward Odion Ighalo has been named in the CAF Best Eleven in just concluded 2019 Total Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The 30-year-old former Premier League, Serie A and La Liga striker netted five times to clinch the Golden Boot award and becomes sixth Nigeria after Segun Odegbami, Rasheed Yekini, Julius Aghaowa, Jay-Jay Okocha and Emmanuel Emenike win Afcon’s top scorer prize.

Ighalo who just retired from Super Eagles after helping Genort Rohr side to clinch their eight Bronze Medal in the continent biggest competition is the only player included from the three-time Africa Champions.

Full Squad

Goalkeeper: Rais M’Bolhi (Algeria)

Defenders: Lamine Gassama (Senegal), Yassine Meriah (Tunisia), Youssouf Sabaly (Senegal), Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal),

Midfielders: Adlene Guediora (Algeria), Idrissa Gana Gueye (Senegal), Ismael Bennacer (Algeria)

Forwards: Riyad Mahrez (Algeria), Sadio Mane (Senegal), Odion Jude Ighalo (Nigeria)

Coach: Djamel Belmadi (Algeria)