Shanghai Shenhua striker Odion Ighalo says the Super Eagles will qualify from the Group B of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, but adds their opponents won’t be pushovers.

The tournament holds from June 21 to July 19.

The Super Eagles, making a return back to the competition after missing the last two editions have been drawn against Madagascar, Burundi and Guinea in Group B.

“It’s still a tough one, no team is a pushover,” Ighalo said.

“We are going to go through by God’s grace.”

Ighalo who scored his fifth league goal in the Chinese Super League season on Friday also rues his side’s loss to Guangzhou R&F.

Ighalo was on target on 90 minutes from the penalty spot, but just when he thought he had salvaged a draw for Shenhua, hosts Guangzhou grabbed the winner deep into stoppage time also from the penalty spot.

“It was a solid performance away from home but unfortunately, not the result we deserved. Looking forward to the next game.”

Ighalo’s club are eighth on the CSL table with six points from five matches.