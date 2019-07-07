<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria and Arsenal legend, Nwankwo Kanu, has commended the Super Eagles for qualifying for the quarterfinals of the ongoing 2019 Africa Cup of Nations after a dramatic 3-2 triumph over Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in Alexandria on Saturday.

Millions of television viewers saw Kanu sitting beside Cameroon legend Samuel Eto’O to watch the explosive encounter, and both former captains of their respective national teams were greatly animated as the Super Eagles and the Indomitable Lions took turns to score goals and lead. But Kanu was the one who had the victory celebration.

Papilo, as the leggy forward is called by his admirers, notes that the Gernot Rohr’s men demonstrated ‘great spirit’ in the comeback win, urging the three-time winners to keep up the good spirit in the remaining games of the tournament.

The Super Eagles knocked out the AFCON defending Champions and five-time winners to set up a quarterfinal clash against South Africa.

Odion Ighalo opened scoring in the 19th minute, after his shot was deflected in.

The Indomitable Lions fought back to lead 2-1 before the break, with goals from Stephane Bahoken and Clinton N’Jie.

However, the Super Eagles turned things around with two quick fire goals from Ighalo (63rd minute) and Alex Iwobi (66th minute).

Kanu urges the Super Eagles to keep up the good work, hailing the team for their great comeback win against the AFCON defending champions.

KANU tweeted on his Twitter platform: “Terrific Atmosphere down here in Egypt. Great comeback boys. Keep up the good spirits Super Eagles 🇳🇬. #afcon2019 #supereagles #goodfight #football #goodspirit #nigeria #africa.”

The Super Eagles will face the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, July 10. Kickoff is 8pm Nigerian time.