<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria and Arsenal legend Nwankwo Kanu has urged Gernot Rohr’s Super Eagles not to make costly mistakes if they want to beat South Africa in Wednesday’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON, quarter-final fixture.

Kanu called on the Super Eagles to show the right attitude if they are to beat the Bafana Bafana at the Cairo International Stadium.

Nigeria head to the game after defeating Cameroon 3-2 over the weakened while South Africa defeated the hosts Egypt 1-0.

“The Eagles won and we are extremely happy but it was a win we had to labour for,” Kanu said..

“There was a time in the game that they played very well and on so many occasions they became jittery and conceded goals at the time. They must have a good attitude and have the belief mentality.

“We must have the conviction that we can beat anybody. We cannot afford to make costly mistakes against South Africa.”

The kick-off time for the match is 8pm.