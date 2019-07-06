<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigeria Nationwide League One (NLO) has hailed the Super Eagles for their resilience in the tension soaked match against Cameroon in the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Newsmen reports that the Super Eagles came from behind, after taking the lead, to beat Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions 3-2 and advance to the quarter-finals of 2019 AFCON in Egypt.

A Director in the NLO Board, Ebere Amaraizu, told NAN on Saturday in Enugu shortly after the match that the Super Eagles had a magnificent comeback into the tournament after their awful last group match against Madagascar.

Amaraizu noted that the team played in a coordinated manner and they put up a good fighting spirit today.

According to him, they have put in lots of effort and determination in the match, even when the Cameroon fought very hard throughout the game.

“The NLO Board join all well-meaning Nigerians and lovers of football in the World to congratulate the Super Eagles for defeating the defending champions, the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon.

“The match had cleared the doubt most people have over the Super Eagles flying very high again in the tournament.

“They had made our weekend worthwhile and put smiles in the faces and hearts of millions of Nigerians once more,’’ he said.

Amaraizu, who also is the General Manager of Crime Busters FC, Enugu, noted that the NLO would continue on its “fervent support’’ and prayers for the senior national team in the tournament.

NAN recalls that the Super Eagles led until the 41st minute, through an Odion Ighalo goal, before being pegged back and going behind within three minutes by two consecutive goals from the Indomitable Lions.

However, goals from Ighalo and Alex Iwobi within three minutes after the hour restored the Nigerian side’s lead and gave them the important 3 – 2 win.

With the favourable result, Nigeria will now on Wednesday meet the winners of the fixture between hosts Egypt and South Africa, which will be played later on Saturday.