Nigerian fans paid a courtesy visit to Super Eagles camp in Cairo ahead of 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Gernot Rohr men lost their final build-up game against Senegal 1-0 at the Hotel Mercure Ismailia pitch on Sunday before the start of the continent prestigious competition on Friday.

Everton midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye scored the decisive goal for the Teranga Lions on the half-hour mark and Super Eagles have now failed to register a goal in their last two games which will be a big worry for the German as his side head into AFCON 2019.

We appreciate the support of Nigerians in Cairo who visited us in camp just to wish the team a very successful #TotalAFCON2019 campaign.

We will not disappoint you #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong. pic.twitter.com/JB1EzZMx15 — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) June 17, 2019

Nigeria Football Federation reacted on their social media to appreciate the support shown by the three-time African Champions fans in Cairo.

The Super Eagles will open their campaign against Burundi on Saturday, June 22 at the Alexandria Stadium before playing Guinea and Madagascar in the Group B games.