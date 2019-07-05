<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana expects the Super Eagles of Nigeria to be at their best when both teams clash in Saturday’s Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 clash at the Alexandria Stadium, but he says the Indomitable Lions are ready to fight and win.

The Super Eagles who have won two and lost one of their three games at the competition are yet to play to their full potentials in Egypt 2019.

Their failure to top Group B following last Sunday’s shocking 2-0 loss to the Barea of Madagascar meant they have to navigate through a tough second round encounter against their perennial rivals.

Onana, who plays for Dutch champions Ajax Amsterdam, has however challenged his teammates to give their all in the game.

“We have total respect for the Super Eagles. They are a good side and can improve on what they have shown so far is this competition, “Onana told reporters at the Alexandria Stadium on Friday.

“For us, it is a big motivation to face a good side like Nigeria. You don’t need extra motivation to play a big game like us.”

The Super Eagles stopped their archrivals from featuring at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia beating the Indomitable Lions 4-0 in Uyo before been forced to a 1-1 draw in Yaounde in the reverse fixture.

But Onana is not thinking of avenging that defeat, but instead is focused on securing a berth in the quater-final.

“The defeat to Nigeria in the World Cup qualifiers is all in the past, and tomorrow’s game is a different ball game . We are confident and relaxed ahead of the game . it’s what we’ve been training for.

“We expect a tough game against the Super Eagles. We know it will be tough. I’m preparing myself well and I am ready to play against them.”