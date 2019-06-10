<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria have arrived in Egypt for the Africa Cup of Nations and their pre-tournament preparations.

Gernot Rohr’s 23-man squad landed in Ismailia in the early hours of Monday and they will have their first training session later in the evening.

After a goalless draw against Zimbabwe on Saturday, the Super Eagles will Senegal in their last build-up game at the Ismailia Stadium on June 16, before travelling to Alexandria where they will play all their Group B games.

Nigeria will begin their campaign for a fourth Afcon title against Burundi at the Alexandria Stadium on June 22.

They will later wrap up their group stage matches against Guinea and Madagascar, on June 26 and June 30 respectively.