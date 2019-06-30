<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria star Ahmed Musa stated that they are not scared to play against any team at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The Super Eagles are aiming to wrap up their Group B fixtures with a win on Sunday, when they battle Madagascar at the Alexandria Stadium.

The three-time African champions have already qualified for the Round of 16 and currently sit at the summit of the group with six points after two matches, two points above the Barea.

Nine years ago, Musa made his Super Eagles debut against the island nation during a qualifying match for Afcon 2012, and he is anticipating a ‘tough’ game this time around against Nicolas Dupuis’ charges.

“We know that it is a very tough game, Madagascar play very good and have very good quality players, but we are not afraid of any country,” Musa said in the press conference.

“We are just coming there tomorrow and after 90 minutes, we’ll know who is the best team.”

During the week, the Super Eagles’ camp was rocked by a players protest over unpaid bonuses, however, it was resolved before their win against Guinea on Wednesday.

On Saturday, the players received their outstanding bonuses, but Musa reiterated that the crisis was not a stumbling block for their success in Egypt.

“I know that we have some issues but we stand amongst ourselves and said we don’t have to make that issue to be our problem in the camp,” he continued.

“As you can see, we came out in the last game and proved to ourselves that we can do it.

“So, saying that there is something coming up, we don’t know maybe there is something we just talked to ourselves that we would have to just keep on going when the FA is ready, they are ready.”