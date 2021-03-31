



The National Chairman of Nigeria Football Supporters Club (NFSC), Samuel Ikpea, has urged the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to start early preparations for the Super Eagles’ participation at “Cameroon 2021”.

“By beating Lesotho 3-0 on Tuesday, we ended the qualifiers with a sweet victory. Apart from qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), we stamped our authority on the group and the qualifiers as a whole.

“But there is the need to advise coach Genort Rohr and the NFF on early preparations so that this crop of players will maintain the tempo,” Ikpea told newsmen on Wednesday in Lagos.

NAN reports that the 2021 AFCON tagged “Cameroon 2021” is scheduled for January in Cameroon.





“Qualifying is one stage, going to AFCON proper is another. We have to do it well so that when we get to AFCON we will be sure of winning the Cup,’’ Ikpea said.

The NFSC national chairman also advised the Super Eagles to fortify areas where the team is weak.

“The team needs to do more work, especially on the wings and the midfield. They need to work on wings.

“The defence line is good, and the midfield is fair, while the attack is almost perfect.

“The synergy in the team passes is fantastic. The slow pace and abrupt attack is novel and it works for them well.

“In all, Tuesday was a good outing, and if the team is well galvanised, it will lift the Cup come January in Cameroon,’’ he said.(NAN)