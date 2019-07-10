<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, has called on the Super Eagles, to do the country proud in Wednesday’s Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final clash with South Africa in Cairo.

Pinnick, addressing the players during at a meeting on Tuesday, urged the three-time champions to give their all when they meet the Bafana Bafana.

“I have confidence in this team and what you are capable of doing. I am just here to re-emphasize the fact that tomorrow’s game is very, very important.

“Football is the greatest known unifying factor among our peoples across different mental and physical boundaries, and victory will help to further solidify our unity.

“Anytime you are playing and winning, our country is united and people forget all their differences in various forms and celebrate together.

“I want you to take your chances and minimize individual errors at the back and in the midfield.”

Pinnick also called on the Super Eagles to win and show gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR) as a person and the Federal Government as an institution, for all the support and encouragement over the years.

“We cannot thank our father, President Buhari and the Government enough for all the support and kind gestures.

“The only way we can repay their support is to keep winning and winning. This is a team that knows how to climb hurdles. South Africa is another hurdle and you will climb it,” the NFF chief added.