Ahmed Musa has disclosed that the Super Eagles were yet to be paid their bonuses by the Nigeria Football Federation but insists the players have put behind them the bonus row with the NFF, as they prepare to face Madagascar on Sunday (today).

The players shunned a pre-match press conference and were late for their final training session ahead of Wednesday’s 1-0 win over Guinea, in protest over owed bonuses, before they were promised payment by the NFF.

Musa’s revelation at the pre-match press conference for Madagascar comes as a shock after the Federal Government intervened in the row, with the Presidency sending funds to Egypt for the payment of the players’ allowances.

However, the Al Nassr forward insists the players are focused on the Madagascar game and will not engage the federation in another face-off.

“The spirit is good in camp and we are ready to play tomorrow (today),” Musa said at the press conference on Saturday ahead of the game against Madagascar.

“We have put the disagreement about bonuses behind us, we spoke amongst ourselves. I don’t know what the NFF has planned, but we will do our job. They are yet to pay the team’s outstanding bonuses.

“The governments all over Africa need to do better with financing teams for international competitions.

Musa, who made his international debut against Madagascar in Calabar in 2010, also refuted claims that the players were avoiding injuries during matches.

“We want to give our best for our fatherland. We don’t play to avoid injuries we always give our best.

“Madagascar are very good and it will be a tough game, but we are not afraid of any country.”