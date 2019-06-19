<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Melvin Pinnick, has warned the Super Eagles not to take any time for granted at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Pinnick, who is also 1st Vice President of CAF and President of AFCON, said “easy groups exist only on paper”.

Speaking while visiting the team on Tuesday in Alexandria at their Helnan Palestine Hotel base, he also promised that the NFF will ensure they get all they need.

“Do not take any team for granted. Easy groups exist only on paper; things are different on the pitch. The NFF will ensure you get all that is due to you. This is a very important tournament and Nigerians are fully behind you. You should do your very best not to disappoint them.

“The NFF is happy about the situation in camp; the commitment, discipline, and dedication of each and every one of you. You have all the quality of a champion team and everything about you is positive,” Pinnick said.

Responding, Captain Mikel John Obi promised that the three-time African champions will be very professional on and off the pitch and do all they can to make the country proud.

“Mr. President, we thank you for all that you have done for this team over the years, as the head of Nigerian Football. We appreciate your honest approach to all issues that concern our welfare.

“We all are aware of what is at stake. This tournament will not be child’s play or a stroll in the park, but we are ready. It will be tough but when it gets tough, we will get tougher,” Mikel Obi said.