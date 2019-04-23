Delta Sports Commission boss, Tonobok Okowa has confirmed that the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba will host another game of the Super Eagles in June during the next FIFA free window for international friendly games.

The Nigeria Football Federation has ordered its official match agent, Euro Datasports, to secure a top North African nation for a friendly with the Super Eagles as part of Rohr’s preparation plans.

Newsmen scooped that the Chief Executive officer of Euro Datasports, Jairo Pachon, has been sweating to get a North African opposition for the Super Eagles after it was learnt that the Black Stars of Ghana would not be available and Eagles’ coach Rohr wants another test from North Africa.

It was also gathered that the Atlas Lions of Morocco and the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia are in the picture with a team from the Southern African region being considered if no North African team is available.

