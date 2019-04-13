<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Super Eagles midfielder, Mutiu Adepoju, has expressed optimism on the Super Eagles doing very well in the forth coming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt in June.

The ex-international disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday, while reacting to the AFCON draws which took place Friday night in Cairo.

NAN reports that the Super Eagles are drawn in Group B with Guinea, Madagascar and Burundi, a group analysts have described as relatively easy.

Adepoju, however, stressed that the Super Eagles would need to prepare well and play as a team to go far in the competition.

“Yes on paper we have a relatively easy group, but the boys will have to step up their game and play as a team to go far in tournament,

“I am optimistic we can do well at tournament if we put our acts together, ” he said.

The former Real Sociedad of Spain midfielder advised Coach Gernot Rohr to start preparations for the tournament early and ensure only fit and committed players were selected.

Adepoju who was part of the AFCON wining Super Eagles team in 1994 in Tunisia also called on Nigerians to support the team.

NAN reports that the 32nd edition of AFCON with its expanded 24-team format will take place in Egypt from June 21 to July 19.