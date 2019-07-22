<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Morocco are interested in recruiting Super Eagles manager Gernot Rohr into their fold if Nigeria goes ahead to terminate the tactician’s contract with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Feelers from Europe indicated that no fewer than three other African nations have sounded out the federation over the tactician’s availability, which isn’t feasible for NFF, given the conditions in Rohr’s contract.

It was gathered that NFF men are studying the contract signed with Rohr to spot the infractions to the deal by the manager, which sources say are sufficient to initiate the termination of the deal.

When newsmen asked if the delay in the payment of Rohr’s infractions, the source revealed that the manager has been paid every dime in his salary, insisting that when there were delays, the coach understood what transpired, even before he signed the deal.

”We took him through how his salaries would be paid and the ensuing difficulties following the government’s regulations (TSA) on such matters. He knew and we explained every stage when delays arose.”

Attempts to get the names of the other three African nations looking for Rohr’s services were futile as the source wasn’t prepared to divulge their names.