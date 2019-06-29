<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Morocco beat Ivory Coast 1-0 in Group D encounter to joined Nigeria and Egypt to reached the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Youssef En-Nesyri scored the game’s only goal in the first half after a clever pass from Nordin Amrabat.

Ivory Coast had gone close with just 38 seconds gone when Wolves’ Romain Saiss cleared a header from Aston Villa’s Jonathan Kodjia off the line.

Morocco end their group campaign against South Africa on Monday, while Ivory Coast play Namibia.