Morocco beat Ivory Coast 1-0 in Group D encounter to joined Nigeria and Egypt to reached the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Youssef En-Nesyri scored the game’s only goal in the first half after a clever pass from Nordin Amrabat.

Ivory Coast had gone close with just 38 seconds gone when Wolves’ Romain Saiss cleared a header from Aston Villa’s Jonathan Kodjia off the line.

Morocco end their group campaign against South Africa on Monday, while Ivory Coast play Namibia.