Morocco beat Ivory Coast 1-0 in Group D encounter to joined Nigeria and Egypt to reached the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations.
Youssef En-Nesyri scored the game’s only goal in the first half after a clever pass from Nordin Amrabat.
Ivory Coast had gone close with just 38 seconds gone when Wolves’ Romain Saiss cleared a header from Aston Villa’s Jonathan Kodjia off the line.
Morocco end their group campaign against South Africa on Monday, while Ivory Coast play Namibia.
Get more stories like this on Twitter
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]