Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi has hailed the great atmosphere in the team ahead of Nigeria’s opening game of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations next week Saturday.

The Eagles are lodged at the four-star Mercure Ismailia Forsan Island Hotel in Ismailia, a town about 120km from Cairo and Mikel feels the Eagles are bubbling ahead of the game against Burundi on June 22 in Alexandria.

”Morning session done, great atmosphere in the team,’ Mikel wrote on his instagram page as he shared a photo of himself and defender, Kenneth Omeruo.

Interestingly, both Mikel and Omeruo were in the Eagles squad that lifted Nigeria’s third AFCON title in 2013 in South Africa, and both are united to make it trophy number four for Nigeria.

Mikel will be specially motivated as he wants to lead Nigeria to her first triumph as the captain.

Newsmen report that the Eagles are truly at home in Ismailia as the NFF secured a four-star hotel situated on a private island with a pristine beach front by the lake. The secluded hotel is just 1 km from the city centre.

The Super Eagles are billed to play their last pre-AFCON 2019 friendly match against Africa’s number one ranked team Senegal on Sunday, June 16 in Ismailia.

They will depart Ismailia on Monday 17th June, for Alexandria where they will their AFCON 2019/Group B matches.

Nigeria will face Burundi on 22nd June, confront Guinea on 26th June and clash with Madagascar on 30th June.