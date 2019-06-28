<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo has described Nigeria captain, John Obi Mikel, as a ‘good leader’ performs his role on and off the pitch.

The former Warri Wolves ace spoke after Mikel played his captaincy even as an unused substitute in Super Eagles’ 1-0 over the Syli Nationale of Guinea on Wednesday to berth in the round of 16 of the ongoing 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

“Mikels motivates us, on and off the pitch goals,” Etebo told reporters in Alexandaria.

‘’He is a good leader, even when he is not on the pitch, he always encourages everyone”.

Etebo who is delighted Super Eagles have reached the knock out stage of the AFCON even with a game to spare posits there’s nothing wrong with the 1-0 winning scoreline amidst suggestions that the team’s attackers are not turning in the goals as would be expected.

‘’What matters most is that we win and get the three points,” the stoke city midfielder stated.

”You saw the Ghana/Benin game which ended in a 2-2 draw.

“So it is important to win even if it is by a goal margin. The three points is very important not the number of goals scored.”