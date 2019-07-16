<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi will play no part in Wednesday’s third place encounter against the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia after picking up an injury in training.

Mikel has featured in two of Nigeria’s six games so far at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations failing to complete 90 minutes on both occasions.

He picked up a knee injury in Nigeria’s third group game against the Barea of Madagascar and was initially ruled out of the competition.

But the former Chelsea midfielder recovered in time from the setback and made the bench in Nigeria’s semi-final defeat to the Desert Foxes of Algeria.

“Mikel picked up an injury in training yesterday and could not train with us. He is not likely to feature against Tunisia,“ Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr told reporters on Tuesday.

“He has played two games already and has a good tournament as well. We must remember there are people who participated in the qualifiers but are not here. He is here with us because he accepted to come to the AFCON without any preconditions. “

Versatile defender Chidozie Awaziem will also miss the game due to suspension.

Awaziem picked a yellow card late in the game against Algeria which effectively ruled him out of Wednesday’s encounter.