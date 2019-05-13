<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles’ Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr has said that he has visited Super Eagles Captain John Mikel Obi in England and described their deliberation concerning his return to the team as fruitful.

The Franco-German Coach is putting finishing touches to his preparations’ for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations holding in Egypts from June 21 stand there was need to have one on one meeting with his Captain Obi who has not played for the team since the last World Cup held in Russia last year.

Rohr has been diplomatic about the absence of Mikel in the team citing various reasons why the former Chelsea star who played for Middleborough in the Championship in England this season. But the Coach and his Captain had now met and had a successful discussions concerning his return to the team for the AFCON tournament in Egypt.

“We had a good meeting with Obi Mikel and we will do a statement in a few days”, Rohr disclosed to SportingLife shortly after watching the game Chelsea at Leicester yesterday.

Mikel who had a good tournament in Russia despite knowing that his father was kidnapped then before he was later released also had a good playing time with Middleborough which points to the fact that he has actually regained his full fitness and ready to fire from all cylinders in AFCON in Egypt if he returns to the team.