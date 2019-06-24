<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Guinea coach Paul Put has said they must avoid losing to Nigeria in Wednesday’s second match of group B at the Africa Cup of Nations if they must reach the round of 16.

The Syli Stars are still in contention after its 2-2 draw with Madagascar last Saturday.

The Belgian coach was not happy with the draw but still remains confident.

“I know I have a big game to play on Wednesday against Nigeria. Tonight the group that did not start the match against Madagascar trained and the other group worked in the massage room. Nigeria is a great team, and it’s up to us to be bigger,” said Paul Put at the microphone of our special envoy to Egypt.

Both countries have met 17 times with Nigeria winning five, drawing seven and losing five.