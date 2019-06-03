<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Fulham defender Marcelo Djalo has been named in Guinea-Bissau’s 29-man provisional squad for this month’s Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Djalo was eligible to play for Spain through his birth in Barcelona and Guinea-Bissau through his father but has pledged his international allegiance to the West Africans.

He was handed a call-up in March against Mozambique in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifying game but did not make his debut in the match.

Vendsyssel FF midfielder Francisco Junior has not been selected for the biennial tournament, while Stade de Reims midfielder Moreto Cassama has been included in the squad.

Guinea-Bissau kick off their campaign in the competition against defending champions Cameroon on June 25 before slugging it out with Benin four days later, and wrap up their Group F games against Ghana on July 2.

As part of their preparation for the tournament, the African wild dog will play Angola in a friendly game on June 8.

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Jonas Mendy (AC Viseu, Portugal), Rui Camara Dabo (Favbril, Portugal), Gregory Gomis (Al Arabi SC, Qatar), Edimar Viera Ca ‘Ivanov’ (UDIB)

Defenders: Rudinilson Silva (FK Kaunas Zal, Lithuania), Marcelo Djalo (Fulham FC, England), Edgerson Gomis Almeida (Henan Jiany, China), Juary Soares (CD Mafra, Portugal), Mahammad Youssuf Cande (Santa Clara, Portugal), Bacar Balde (FC Gadzasae, Armenia), Tomas Dabo (FC Riete, Italy), Eulanio Gomes (Maritimo, Portugal), Eliseu Nadjac Soares (Rio Ave, Portugal)

Midfielders: Soriano Mane (Cova de Piedade, Portugal), Judilson Gomis (Monaco, France), Jose ‘Zezinho’ Lopes (FC Senica, Slovakia), Jorge Nogueira (Desportivo Das Aves, Portugal), Joao Jaquite (Tondela, Portugal), Ladislau Alves (Sintrense, Portugal), Moretto Cassama (Stade de Reims, France)

Forwards: Jorginho Barbosa (CSKA Sofia, Bulgaria), Piqueti Djassi (Al Shoulla FC, Saudi Arabia), Toni Silva (Attihad, Egypt), Carlos Embalo (FC Cosenza, Italy), Joao Mario (AC Viseu, Portugal), Mama Balde (Des Das Aves, Portugal), Romario Balde (AC Coimbra, Portugal), Frederic Mendy (Setubal, Portugal), Joseph Mendy (Ajaccio, France).