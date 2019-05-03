<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles’ AFCON foes Madagascar football team will play the Harambee Stars of Kenya in France as part of their preparations for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Malagasy Football Federation (FMF) has confirmed that the friendly is set for June 7 in Saint-Leu Forest, France,.

Madagascar, nicknamed The Barea, qualified for the AFCON for the very first time in their history while Kenya are making a return to the championship after 15 years. The Malagasy team will play Luxembourg on Sunday 2 June. Thereafter, return to the French capital for the Kenya friendly.

The team will then return to Madagascar to meet the Malagasy public before the finals then travel to Morocco for the last leg of their preparations where they will face Mauritania. Madagascar are in Group B with Nigeria, Guinea and Burundi while Kenya is in Group C of the tournament alongside Senegal, Algeria and neighbors Tanzania.

Madagascar will play against the Super Eagles in their last group game at the Alexandria Stadium on 30th June.