Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr anticipates a tough battle against debutants Madagascar in Sunday’s Group B clash at the Alexandria Stadium.

The three-time winners are already through to the Round of 16 after winning their opening two games against the Swallows of Burundi and Syli Nationale of Guinea.

Madagascar who are second in the group behind the Super Eagles have four points from two games.

A win for either side will guarantee them a place at the top of the group at the end of action on Sunday.

Rohr insisted that his side can expect a tough game against one of the competition’s minnows.

”Madagascar will be tough, they have a good team and we started on the same day and I believe they won’t be tired against us,” Rohr told a news conference at the Alexandria Stadium on Saturday.

“They are better than us offensively because they have scored more goals. I have sympathy for what happened to them 2 days ago where 16 people lost their lives in a stadium accident.”

The German tactician also hinted that he will make changes in his squad for the game.

“There will be changes because I want to put everyone under pressure from the goalkeepers to the strikers. The final training session will determine the number of changes.”