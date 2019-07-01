<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Madagascar coach Nicolas Dupuis has heaped plaudits on his players following Sunday’s shocking 2-0 win against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Madagascar finished top of Group B with seven points with the win against one of the tournament favourites.

A goal in each half of the encounter from Lalaina Nomenjanahary and Carolus Andriamahitsinoro gave the Barea maximum points in the game played at the Alexandria Stadium.

Reacting after the final group match on Sunday against the three-time AFCON champions, the Barea head coach can’t hide his joy.

“I am so delighted because of how we played today,” Dupuis told the media after the game.

“I am very proud of my players and I would like to congratulate them for this result. It was a job well done and this is a big victory for us.

“I was happy when I learned about the groups because we were playing good teams and we had a chance to prove ourselves. I am happy that we did.”

Madagascar, as the winners of Group B, will take on the third-placed team in any of Group A, C or D in the Round of 16.