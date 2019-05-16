<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Madagascar coach Nicolas Dupuis has announced his 23-man squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, with three players on standby.

Lyon defender Jeremy Morel made the selection to represent Barea for their first Afcon appearance after impressing in their final two qualification fixtures against Sudan and Senegal.

The 35-year-old is joined by Minnesota United’s Romain Metanire and MC Alger midfielder Ibrahim Amada. The squad is dominated by 11 France-based stars.

In October 2018, Madagascar secured their historic Afcon qualification ticket as Group A runners-up behind Senegal.

They have been drawn in Group B of the finals against three-time champions Nigeria, Guinea and debutants Burundi.

Before starting their campaign with a fixture against Guinea at the Alexandria Stadium on June 22, Nicolas Dupuis’ side has an international friendly date with Luxembourg on June 2.

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Ibrahima Ousmane Arthur Dabo, Jean Dieu Donne Randrianasolo, Melvin Andrien.

Defenders: Pascal Razakanantenaina, Dimitry Caloin, Jeremy Michel Morel, Toaviina Hasitiana Rambeloson, Romain Metanire, Thomas Fontaine, Jerome Mombris, Mamy Nirina Gervais Randrianarisoa.

Midfielders: Marco Ilaimaharitra, Anicet Andrianantenaina, Ibrahim Samuel Amada, Jean Rakotoarisoa, Lalaina Henintsoa Nomenjanahary, Rayan Ny Aina Arnaldo Raveloson, Andriamiraldo Aro Hasina Andrianarimanana.

Forwards: Charles Carolus Andriamahitsinoro, Faneva Ima Andriatsima, Tsilavina Martin Rakotoharimalala Njiva, Paulin Voavy, William Joseph Gros.

Standby list: Fabien Boyer, Sandratriniaina Tobisoa Njajanirina, Andrianavalona Andoniaina Rakotondrazaka.