Super Eagles midfielder John Ogu says the semifinal defeat to Algeria at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nation (AFCON) was ‘painful’ but the team will try to win bronze when they come up against Tunisia on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old, who has only seen action for 45 minutes thus far watched from the bench as the three-time African champions conceded a last-minute winner courtesy a brilliant freekick from Manchester City forward, Riyad Mahrez to deny Nigeria a place in the final.

Ogu took to his official Instagram account after the Super Eagles semifinal final defeat and posted: “So many things in my life I can never take for granted and one of them is taking the privilege representing my country.

“Last night game and loss was painful to take in such time of the game but this is football. We wanted to win this cup for you all Nigerians. Pray for us. The third place is the key.”

Nigeria will face Tunisia in the losers final on Wednesday while Algeria plays Senegal for the ultimate crown on Friday.