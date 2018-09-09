Super Eagles defender, Leon Balogun, has shifted his attention to the team’s next 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture against Libya at home following Saturday’s 3-0 win against Seychelles.

Stand-in captain, Ahmed Musa, Chidozie Awaziem and Odion Ighalo got the Super Eagles’ three goals in the game.

The win revived the three-time African champions’ hopes of securing a ticket to Cameroon 2019 following the 2-0 home defeat to South Africa in their first Group E game in Uyo.

The Super Eagles will next face Group E leaders, Libya at home on October 10 in another crucial encounter

“Job done ✅, on to the next one. #SEYNGA #AFCON2019 #SoarSuperEagles,” reads a tweet on his official Twitter handle.

Libya top the group with four points, same number of points with South Africa who were held to a 0-0 draw in Durban on Saturday. The Super Eagles are third with three points, while Seychelles sit at the bottom without a point.