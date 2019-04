Brighton and Hove Albion defender, Leon Balogun, says he is very much in love with the group which the Super Eagles have found themselves in the African Cup of Nations..

‏

The Super Eagles were drawn in Group B of the 2019 AFCON alongside the trio of Guinea, Madagascar and Burundi.

On his verified Twitter account, Balogun wrote: “Group B it is – love the sound of that letter. Looking forward to get started, #Afcon2019.

“What do you think about our group and the draw in general? Most boring/exciting group?,” the 30-year-old tweted.

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles’ opening game in the group will be against Burundi.