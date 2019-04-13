<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Brighton and Hove Albion defender, Leon Balogun, says he is very much in love with the group which the Super Eagles have found themselves in the African Cup of Nations..

The Super Eagles were drawn in Group B of the 2019 AFCON alongside the trio of Guinea, Madagascar and Burundi.

On his verified Twitter account, Balogun wrote: “Group B it is – love the sound of that letter. Looking forward to get started, #Afcon2019.

“What do you think about our group and the draw in general? Most boring/exciting group?,” the 30-year-old tweted.

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles’ opening game in the group will be against Burundi.