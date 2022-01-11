AFCON: Leicester City lauds Kelechi Iheanacho’s goal vs Egypt

Leicester City have commended Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho for his sublime goal against the Pharaohs of Egypt in Tuesday’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Iheanacho, known as ‘Senior Man’ at the English top-flight team, fired the Super Eagles ahead in the 30th minute of the Group D opening match.

The Austin Eguavoen’s side started the game in the front foot, threatening the Pharaohs from flanks.

Controlling a headed pass from Joe Aribo in the danger area, Iheanacho fired a left-footed shot into the bottom corner to give the Super Eagles a well-deserved lead.

And reacting to the goal via their official Twitter handle, Leicester City said, “What a strike from !!”