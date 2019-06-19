<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

In fulfillment of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s commitment to engendering community engagement, Lagos For-All and Unity among Lagosians regardless of ethnic and religion background, Lagos State Government has concluded plans to beam live matches of the 32nd edition of the 2019 Africa cup of Nations (AFCON) at designated viewing centres across the city of Lagos through ‘LAGOS ISSA GOAL’ initiative.

Put together by the Lagos State Government through Lagos State Sports Commission in partnership with Slimburg Ltd (the official partner/agent), Egypt 2019 Live in Lagos underscore the influence of sports in community engagement and nation-building.

Governor Sanwo-Olu has continued to thank and appreciate Lagosians for their overwhelming support and unwavering steadfastness during the last general elections and has pledged to uplift the fortune and impact of sports “For a Greater Lagos”

With twenty-four (24) Africa nations and best of African players on parade, 2019 AFCON Live in the city of Lagos promises to be a 29-day of unforgettable football experience, full of maximum fun, comradeship and entertainment.

The 2019 Total Africa Cup of Nations will hold in four Egyptian cities – Ismailia, Alexandria, Suez and Cairo from June 21 to July 19th.

Being the biggest soccer fiesta in Africa, the initiative by State Government will give those who cannot afford Pay TV the opportunity to watch all 52 live matches at Epe Recreation Centre, Teslim Balogun Stadium, Mushin Youth Centre, Abesan Playing Ground, Campos Mini The stadium, Naval Barrack Ajegunle, Epe Recreation Centre, Badagry Ikorodu among others.

Adequate security, safety and traffic management will be in place before and during the 52 live games across the city of Lagos.