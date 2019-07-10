<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Harambee Stars midfielder Denis Odhiambo believes Algeria are the strongest side left at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Desert Foxes currently enjoy a one hundred percent win record without conceding a single goal as they enter the quarter-finals of the competition in Egypt where they will face Ivory Coast on Thursday.

The Sofapaka star, who came up against the Algerian side in the Group stages where Kenya lost 2-0, is confident they will go all the way to win the crown.

After seeing off Kenya, Algeria went on to down Senegal 1-0 before putting Tanzania to the sword in a 3-0 scoreline to book a place in the Round of 16 where they thumped Guinea 3-0 to reach the last eight.

“I think Algeria will win the Afcon if the displays in their recent matches are anything to go by,” Odhiambo is quoted saying by The Star Newspaper.

“They have the best defence so far and do not struggle to score goals. They look comfortable even when facing big teams and are good at taking their chances.

“They play as a unit and have a good number of players who can grind results in tough matches. The team is balanced as there are senior and experienced players and young ones and their depth is good which makes it easier for their coach to have quality options in each and every department.”

Against Guinea in the Round of 16, Algeria allowed only one shot on target throughout the match as they underlined their credentials as one of the favourites for the title, their chances having grown following the shock exits for Morocco, Ghana and host nation Egypt.