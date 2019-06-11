<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Sweden-based midfielder Ovella Ochieng and former Al-Nasr Benghazi striker Masoud Juma were surprise inclusions in Kenya’s 23-man squad named on Tuesday for the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Kenya coach Sebastian Migne also picked Zesco United of Zambia defender David Owino “Calabar” for the squad despite him not playing for the Harambee Stars in the qualifying rounds of the tournament.

Defender Brian Mandela of South African premier league side Maritzburg United and newly-capped Sweden-based winger Christopher Mbamba were dropped from the squad due to injuries.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama will captain the side which makes a return to the competition for the first time since 2004.

Kenya which has set up a three-week training base in France, will play DR Congo in their final build-up match in Madrid on Saturday before their departure for Egypt.

Kenya squad

Goalkeepers: Patrick Matasi (St George/ETH) John Oyemba (Kariobangi Sharks) Faruk Shikalo (Bandari)

Defenders: Philemon Otieno (Gor) Abud Omar Sfantu Gheorghe/BUL) Bernard Ochieng (Vihiga United) Musa Mohammed (Nkana/ZAM) Joash Onyango (Gor) Joseph Okumu (Real Monarchs/USA) David Owino (Zesco United/ZAM) Eric Ouma Vasalunds/SWE)

Midfielders: Victor Wanyama (Tottenham/ENG) Dennis Odhiambo (Thika United) Erick Johanna (IF Brommapojkarna/SWE) Ayub Timbe (Beijing Renhe/CHN) Francis Kahata (Gor) Ismael Gonzalez (Las Palmas Atletico/ESP) Ovella Ochieng (Vasalunds/SWE) Paul Were (AO Trikala/GRC) Johanna Omollo (Cercle Bruges/BEL)

Forwards: Masoud Juma (unattached), Michael Olunga (Kashiya Reysol/CHN) John Avire (Sofapaka)