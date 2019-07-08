<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama has admitted the team fell short of expectations during the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) tournament in Egypt.

Kenya were eliminated after losing to Algeria and Senegal in the group stage. They managed to beat Cecafa rivals Taifa Stars of Tanzania 3-2, but South Africa’s superior goal difference moved them ahead in the third-place ranks. As a result, Stars went home early after failing to reach the knockout rounds.

“The Federation did a good job as they planned everything concerning the preparations for Afcon well and we have no complaints at all. The only thing that remained was for us to compete and give the results but it never happened as we fell short on that,” Wanyama told the Football Kenya Federation.

Michael Olunga, who scored two of Kenya’s three goals, stated participation in Afcon is an achievement in itself.

“I am grateful for the (Afcon) platform and the opportunity. The national team is in the right direction and on the right step especially that we qualified for the first time in 15 years,” Olunga told the FKF website.

Olunga has already rejoined his Japanese club Kashiwa Reysol where he scored a goal and assisted in creating another two in their 4-2 win over Ventforet Kofu on Sunday.